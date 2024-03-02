Payday 3's "Operation Medic Bag" patch has 300 bug fixes and improvements

Payday 3's "Operation Medic Bag" patch is now available.

Bringing in "key improvements and features", developer Starbreeze says the update is a "focused effort responding to community expectations and improving the quality" of the beleaguered FPS, and includes "sought-after" features as well as 300 tweaks to improve matchmaking, stability, and even the gameplay.

Described as a "grand game improvement project" – some of it resulting from a candid AMA hosted on Reddit earlier this month – Operation Medic Bag seeks to address all aspects of Payday 3. This first patch "includes focus initiatives, such as rotating security modifiers, an unready button and improved controller settings", as well as support for various "Nvidia technologies".

Starbreeze also says that players can expect updates released "under the Operation Medic Bag umbrella" to roll out more often.

A couple of issues persist, though. Skill points have been reset on loadouts, and while you won't lose your skill points, you will need to reassign them once you've updated the game. Starbreeze also advises PC players to turn off Instant Replays in the Nvidia settings whilst the team works on a fix.

Payday 3 hasn't exactly had the best of launches. It was plagued with matchmaking issues and online-only requirements on release, and subsequent patches were delayed. All this lead to developer Starbreeze admitting that sales and player activity were lower than it had hoped, but it would endeavour to turn this around with a series of prioritised improvements.