Payday 3 sales exceeded developer's expectations, despite launch issues

Payday 3's release and sales expectations have been discussed by both developer Starbreeze and Embracer, owner of Plaion which co-published the game.

As part of the studio's interim report, Starbreeze called Payday 3's launch a "milestone" for the company, adding that "both interest in the game and initial sales exceeded [its] expectations". It then went on to address the reception Payday 3 has since received.

As previously reported, the game was plagued with matchmaking issues at launch and online-only requirements. Meanwhile, its first promised 'big' patch received several delays, before finally going live earlier this month.

Starbreeze's CEO Tobias Sjögren acknowledged these launch issues. "Unfortunately, it quickly became evident that the infrastructure on which the game rests was not holding up - this despite extensive internal and external tests carried out leading up to launch," Sjögren said, concluding: "The consequence is that sales after the period are somewhat lower, but we are convinced that what we have in store will increase sales over time".

He continued: "I myself have often said that 'you are never better than your next game', and the events of September and October have given reason for extensive analysis, investigation and action."

The CEO said the studio had seen a drop in confidence since Payday 3's release, but it plans to build this back up again by continuing to work on its most recent title.

"That Payday 3, at September 30th based on preliminary total revenue, had recouped the investment Starbreeze made in the game up until launch shows both the strength of the brand and the trust placed in us from our players," Sjögren continued. "One of our most important tasks is to manage and nurture this trust in us.

"We have a clear vision for what Payday 3 will be with our Games as a Service model, and we continue according to our plan where the goal is to always deliver maximum value for our players over time and results for Starbreeze."

By comparison, as part of Embracer's second quarter earnings report, company head Lars Wingefors said Payday 3 had had a "mixed reception" from both players and critics. "The game is expected to contribute positively in FY 2023/24, but below management expectations," he went on, due to the issues at launch.

Clowning around in Payday 3. | Image credit: Starbreeze

Earlier this week, Starbreeze announced it would be bringing two of Payday 2's "classic" heists to Payday 3 as part of a free update. This is, evidently, all part of the studio's plan to build back up its players' trust.

The heists in question are Cook off and Turbid Station. Starbreeze says their arrival will allow players to "relive the thrill and excitement" of the previous game's heists, but with a slight reimagining and improved gameplay.