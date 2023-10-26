Payday 3 developer apologises for silence following disappointing launch, delayed patches

Developer Starbreeze has apologised to Payday 3 players for recently being "quiet", and admitted it was "not easy to communicate when we have not been able to offer any updates" on the game's delayed patches.

In a new blog post, the developer said it wants to assure players that its previously announced big patch, which promised more than 200 QoL-improvements across platforms, is still a main priority for the team.

As is its general "patching process" for Payday 3, with the developer saying the goal is to ensure future game updates will be released "at a steady cadence".

"We know it sucks to keep hearing the same thing," the developer admitted in its apology, before stating the game's first patch is currently going through its "testing and certification" process.

"The reason it has taken so long to get this first patch ready is very long and complicated, but the short version is that we discovered critical errors with our update pipeline shortly after the game released," Starbreeze said. It stated these errors could have resulted in a player's progression being erased, something of course nobody wants.

In addition to patches, the developer is also looking into Payday 3's progression system following player feedback. It has promised more details on how it may adapt this system "soon". Starbreeze has not yet given a more specific timeframe than that, even for the aforementioned patches. It has, however, said players can expect some free content updates by the end of 2023.

"Again, we apologise for our silence. We see your frustration and anger, and we can assure you this is not a situation we want to be in," the developer closed. "The team is working hard on a game that will be supported for years to come and making Payday 3 the new criminal dawn!"

Thanks for your comment. We understand that, Aaron. We will need to lead by proof and become more transparent. We will do our best to win back your trust. https://t.co/Q0r3ecxeqP — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) October 25, 2023

Starbreeze may have an uphill battle on its hands before it gets to see this new dawn, however. As we reported yesterday, just one month after launch, Payday 3's PC player count has dropped to around 10 times less than that of its predecessor, Payday 2.