If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lili confirmed for Tekken 8 - here's a gameplay trailer

Summoning Salt.

Tekken 8 Lili
Bandai Namco
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Lili is confirmed as a playable character in Tekken 8.

Bandai Namco released the gameplay video, below, that shows off Lili's look in the upcoming fighting game.

Watch on YouTube

The pampered Monégasque heiress makes the playable character cut complete with a Siamese cat named Salt. In the video, we see Lili square off against rival Asuka, who was confirmed for Tekken 8 a few weeks ago. In her new rage art, Lili counts to three while knocking lumps out of her opponent, before saying adieu with a somersault kick.

On Twitter, Tekken chief Katsuhiro Harada said Lili's new costume was designed by New Zealand-based artist Jasmin Darnell.

The Tekken 8 character reveals are coming thick and fast, and with the addition of Lili we're up to 13. Here's the list:

  • Asuka Kazama
  • Jack-8
  • Jin Kazama / Devil Jin
  • Jun Kazama
  • Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya
  • King
  • Lars Alexandersson
  • Leroy Smith
  • Lili De Rochefort
  • Ling Xiaoyu
  • Marshall Law
  • Nina Williams
  • Paul Phoenix

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch