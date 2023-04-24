Lili confirmed for Tekken 8 - here's a gameplay trailer

Lili is confirmed as a playable character in Tekken 8.

Bandai Namco released the gameplay video, below, that shows off Lili's look in the upcoming fighting game.

The pampered Monégasque heiress makes the playable character cut complete with a Siamese cat named Salt. In the video, we see Lili square off against rival Asuka, who was confirmed for Tekken 8 a few weeks ago. In her new rage art, Lili counts to three while knocking lumps out of her opponent, before saying adieu with a somersault kick.

On Twitter, Tekken chief Katsuhiro Harada said Lili's new costume was designed by New Zealand-based artist Jasmin Darnell.

Lili returns to #TEKKEN8 !

Lili's new costume designed by Lady artist @JasminDarnell. I met her amazing talent in 2017& a few years later I ordered Lili's costume design from her. Plz visit her website (I was lucky enough to order a design from her before she became famous)! https://t.co/HVvl7d3cqm pic.twitter.com/NfFJRIbuEg — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 23, 2023

The Tekken 8 character reveals are coming thick and fast, and with the addition of Lili we're up to 13. Here's the list:

Asuka Kazama

Jack-8

Jin Kazama / Devil Jin

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya

King

Lars Alexandersson

Leroy Smith

Lili De Rochefort

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Paul Phoenix

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.