Lady Dimitrescu will be a tad smaller in Resident Evil Village's Mercenaries DLC

Capcom had to make Lady Dimitrescu a tiny bit shorter for the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC.

As part of The Winter's Expansion DLC, out on 28th October, Mercenaries mode will be getting more content, and we'll finally be able to play as the lady herself.

But in order to accomodate her stature, the development team had to make a small compromise on her height.

Speaking to Polygon, director for the expansion Kento Kinoshita talked about how the team adapted the three new characters playable in Mercenaries for gameplay.

When asked about Lady Dimitrescu's height, Kinoshita explained that although she remains much taller than any other character in the game, she was shrunk a little bit to ensure she can be controlled by the player smoothly. Rather than her official height of 9'6", Lady D will be "a little under nine feet" in Mercenaries. "At that height, the player just barely avoids bumping into the ceiling," Kinoshita revealed.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒



Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒

Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

"Even though we knew it would be difficult to implement such a tall stature," he added, "we decided it was too important not to," referring to the outpouring of love the vampire mistress has received from fans.

The Duke will also return in Mercenaries, selling items and abilities to the new playable additions (Lady D, Trash Magneto aka. Heisenberg, and Chris Redfield).

Kinoshita had a humourous response to Polygon's line of questioning about Chris Redfield's punching in Mercenaries, confirming that although Redfield is a mere mortal like the rest of us, you'd do well to remember he is "The Chris Who Punched A Boulder".