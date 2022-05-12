If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Konami just had its most profitable year ever

Solid.
Konami has just had its most profitable year ever, according to its latest financial reports.

The Japanese publisher had a record revenue of 299.5bn yen last financial year, an increase of almost 10 percent (9.9). Operating profit was a record 74.4bn yen.

The vast majority of that revenue came from the Digital Entertainment sector: 215bn yen. But without Metal Gear or Silent Hill, Konami has barely released any games, right?

The company has actually seen huge success with the global launch of its cross-platform game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which has now exceeded 30m downloads.

Alongside other Yu-Gi-Oh! games, the company has had success with the Japan-only eBaseball Pawafuru Puroyakyu 2022 and its eSports series.

Elsewhere, revenue increased across all business sectors: Amusement, Gaming and Systems, and Sports. That includes pachinko and arcade games, its casino management system, and running sports facilities in cities across Japan.

Revenue is set to increase further next year, with a predicted 320bn yen revenue (up 6.8 percent) and 76.5bn yen operating profit (up 2.8 percent).

We'll have to see how much the company's beleaguered eFootball contributes to any future profits, though it's taking fan feedback seriously.

You can view the full financial report here.

