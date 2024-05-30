Just Cause movie is on the way

A Just Cause movie is in on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie – based on Square Enix and Avalanche Studios' action series – will be led by Blue Bettle director Ángel Manuel Soto, and produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, who also produced The Fall Guy.

Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson – who also worked on the movie adaptations of Tomb Raider and Sonic the Hedgehog – are also on board. Dan Jevons joins the project as executive producer.

THR says Universal "jumped at the chance for the adaptation", as "the studio sees the title as part of the rising wave of video game adaptations that seem to be supplanting the superhero genre at the box office", pointing out that the studio's The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s movies grossed over $1.4 billion and $290 million respectively in the global box office.

Sadly, there's no further information on who will write the movie or star in it, but as always, we'll keep you posted. Hopefully this project will fare better that prior attempts to bring Just Cause to the big screen; as noted by THR, Constantin Film "spent the better part of a decade" trying to get a movie made "before the rights eventually lapsed".

