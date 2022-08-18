Just Cause developer spent two years on cancelled Iron Man game

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios was working on an Iron Man game for two years before the project was cancelled.

In an interview with MinnMax, Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg said that the developer was approached by Disney and Marvel in 2012 and began work on the game that year.

However, things quickly went awry. According to Sundberg, Disney had shortened the development time by one year, which increased the development budget since the studio would need to hire 70-80 people to finish the game in time.

Those extra staff members would have become an additional liability, since the studio would have to quickly find a new project to work on following the completion of Iron Man.

"It would have broken the studio completely if we had agreed [to Disney's terms]."

While Sundberg didn't share many details about the game, he did say that there was an emphasis on melee combat like the Batman Arkham series and that it would open-world, allowing Iron Man to fly anywhere.

It's a shame this depiction of Iron Man never saw the light of day. With what was cutting-edge tech used in the development of Just Cause series, it would have been great to see Iron Man in an explosive open-world paradise.

However, if you still have a craving for an Iron Man game, rumours are floating that one is in the works over at EA.