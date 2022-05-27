Jurassic World Evolution 2's new DLC adds dinos, campaign based on latest movie

Dino park managers looking to wow their guests with a bit more variety might want to point their attention toward Jurassic World Evolution 2's newly announced Dominion Biosyn DLC when it launches for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 14th June, bringing, as it does, a selection of new exhibits inspired by the latest Jurassic World movie.

Taking its cue from the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion, Frontier's latest blob of DLC for its park management sequel ushers in a star-studded cast, new features, and, of course, new dinosaurs, amounting to what the studio is calling the game's "biggest DLC to date".

First up, there's a new campaign that'll task players with constructing a Research Compound in multiple stages. This features the vocal talents of Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Campbell Scott in their respective big screen roles, and brings a new feature that'll see players unearthing rare genomes in amber mines to create feathered prehistoric species.

Watch on YouTube Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion - Announcement Trailer.

On the feathered front, there's the Therizinosaurus, a "fiercely territorial foliage-grazer with magnificent plumage and intimidating curved claws", and the "intelligent pack-hunter" Pyroraptor. Additionally, there's the carnivorous Dimetrodon and the Quetzalcoatlus, one of the largest flying animals of all time.

Elsewhere, players can tinker around with new invisible fences to contain and control their exhibits, as well as a build a new fast transport system designed to more efficiently move staff around the park. That's alongside more dinosaur variants and skins, plus a new Chaos Theory mode scenario, inspired by events from Jurassic World Dominion.

"Set in a stunning Sierra Nevada environment," Frontier explains of the latter, "featuring majestic pine forests, snowy hills, and sweeping plains, players must rise to the challenge of building their very own facility to house dinosaurs and ensure their safety."

Jurassic World Evolution 2's Dominion Biosyn DLC will cost £15.99/$19.99/€19.99 when it comes to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on 14th June. It arrives alongside a free update for the base game (which recently made its way to Game Pass), promising dinosaur transport enhancements, including the ability to quickly move herds around without needing to tranquilise them first, plus the chance to play Chaos Theory maps as Challenge mode levels.