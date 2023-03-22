Jurassic World Evolution 2 gets feathered dinos next week in latest DLC

Frontier Developments is expanding its prehistoric park management sequel Jurassic World Evolution 2 again next Thursday, 30th March, with a line-up of feathered dinos - some friendly, others considerably less so - arriving as part of its latest paid DLC.

Jurassic World Evolution 2's Feathered Species Pack, as the DLC is known, is another strictly creature-focused expansion, adding a total of four news dinos: bipedal "feathered tyrant" Yutyrannus, flying Jeholopterus, omnivorous Deinocheirus, and pack-hunting Sinosauropteryx.

Those four additions will cost £5.99/€7.99/$7.99 USD when Jurassic World Evolution 2's Feathered Species Pack - the game's fourth paid DLC since launch - arrives next week on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Watch on YouTube Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack announcement trailer.

Frontier notes it's also releasing a free update for all players alongside its Feathered Species Pack, introducing new observation areas for guests in the form of the Log Viewing Gallery and Dome Viewing Gallery, a new Cinematic Camera Mode, and new decorative zip line variants.

Also coming in the free update on 30th March are six new square levels for sandbox mode, plus new settings for the likes of feeder reserves, income tax, and wild capture frequency.