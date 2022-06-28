July's Xbox Games with Gold include Torchlight and Thrillville: Off the Rails

As we ready to catapult with full enthusiasm into summer, Microsoft has announced July's Xbox Games with Gold, this time giving subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S access to Torchlight, Thrillville: Off the Rails, Beast of Maravilla Island, and Relicta.

It's not exactly a blockbuster line-up then, but there's certainly some fun to be had. Developer Runic Games' Torchlight, for instance, is an enjoyable Diablo-esque dungeon-crawler from 2009. This isn't the first time it's appeared as part of Xbox Games with Gold though (it was last available in July 2019), so it's entirely possible this one is already hanging around your library.

Thrillville: Off the Rails, meanwhile, is the 2007 sequel to Frontier Developments' Thrillville, an attempt at creating a more accessible spin on the classic theme park sim genre. "It's not complex, it's not challenging, but it's not trying to be," said Eurogamer in its review. "It's an enjoyable family game which also has appeal for retro gaming fans and drunk people."

Watch on YouTube Xbox Games with Gold - July 2022.

Rounding off July's offerings, then, are Beast of Maravilla Island and Relicta. The former, released last year, is a 3D adventure casting players as a wildlife photographer who must traverse the titular Maravilla Island in order to discover its creatures, learn their behaviours, and, of course, record it all for posterity.

As for Relicta, it's a first-person physics-based puzzle game in which players must combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base.

If any of those appeal, Beast of Maravilla Island will be available as part of Xbox Games with Gold from 1st-31st July, Thrillville: Off the Rails will be available from 1st-15h July, Torchlight can be grabbed from 16th July-31st July, and Relicta joins the fun from 16th July-15th August.