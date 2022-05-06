If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It's the inaugural Eurogamer Weekly!

Your new digest.
Martin Robinson avatar
Podcast by Martin Robinson Editor-in-chief
Published on

You might have seen that earlier this week we refreshed our Supporter program, introducing game giveaways and kicking off a newsletter that'll be arriving in all subscriber's inboxes a little later today, and alongside all that there's this: the Eurogamer Weekly, a quick digest of what's been going on that's going to premium subscribers on Friday before being rolled out to everyone a few days later.

Weekly recaps the week on Eurogamer for you. We look at the notable news, reviews, features and videos you might have missed. Don't have time? Don't worry, we've got your back. It's hosted by Eurogamer veteran Bertie Purchese and features a rotating roster assembled from the Eurogamer team and beyond.

This week Bertie is joined by editor-in-chief Martin Robinson - that's me! - and reviews editor Chris Tapsell as we rattle through some of the week's highlights and dive a bit deeper into the intriguing Citizen Sleeper.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, and more.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Martin Robinson avatar

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch