Insurgency: Sandstorm's final Y2 "major content update" is now available

Insurgency: Sandstorm's final "major content update" of Year 2 is now available.

As part of its fourth-anniversary celebrations, Operation: Accolade celebrates "player-created content in a stunning new setting" as well as a new map – Last Light – new weapons MDR and SG 552, and new character cosmetics Scout and Rebel, all of which will be available for free.

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Operation: Accolade Update Trailer

There are also "premium DLC cosmetics" for those who have purchased a Year 2 Pass, Gold Edition, or separately as individual paid content. These include new skin packs and gear sets.

The weapon suggestions and their premium skins "are inspired by the winning entries of the Insurgency: Sandstorm cosmetics contest", as voted by the community.

"Take up arms and prepare to fight under the glow of the golden hour in Last Light, a new map adapted from the fan-favourite submission to the Insurgency: Sandstorm mapping contest," teases the team.

"New elements include being able to enter and utilise the building interiors in addition to an entirely new marine yacht area, completing the luxurious coastal town atmosphere. Engage in close-to-medium-quarters combat through the streets of a Middle Eastern Monte Carlo with your new weapons: the Micro Dynamic Rifle (MDR) and the SG 552."

Operation: Accolade is the final content drop for the Year 2 pass and is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam), and last-gen consoles. The current-gen systems also offer "enhanced versions".