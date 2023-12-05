If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Embracer confirms layoffs at Insurgency developer New World Interactive

Blames "restructuring changes".

Two masked gunmen aiming from the safety of a building in Insurgency: Sandstorm
Image credit: Focus Entertainment
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The latest studio to be affected by Embracer's "comprehensive restructuring programme" is Insurgency and Day of Infamy developer New World Interactive.

Following a report of the studio's closure by Nick Calandra (Second Wind), Embracer has confirmed layoffs at New World Interactive.

New World was acquired by Embracer in 2020 through its subsidiary Saber Interactive.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Embracer said: "Saber Interactive has confirmed that there have been restructuring changes involving the New World Interactive subsidiary". It continued: "This reorganisation has resulted in layoffs at the studio."

It remains unconfirmed how many staff will be laid off and which departments will be affected. Eurogamer has contacted Saber directly for further clarification on the status of New World Interactive.

Embracer said Saber is "actively working to fill existing open roles" within the company with those impacted by the layoffs. Affected employees are also to receive severance packages, it added.

"Saber also assures that development will continue on Insurgency: Sandstorm," Embracer said, "as well as on unannounced future projects".

This is the latest in a set of layoffs at Embracer-owned studios following its decision to "restructure" in June. In Embracer's financial report for Q2 2023/24, CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed 900 employees were laid off between July and September. This included layoffs at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Mythforce developer Beamdog.

A new report from earlier this month stated Timesplitters developer Free Radical is at risk of closure following an evaluation by Embracer. Last week, around 50 employees at Fishlabs (owned by Plaion, which is in turn owned by Embracer) were laid off due to "restructuring".

Layoffs continue throughout the industry too, as earlier today EA confirmed layoffs at F1 developer Codemasters.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Insurgency: Sandstorm

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Related topics
Focus Entertainment Focus Home Interactive New World Interactive PC PS4 Shooter Simulation Strategy Xbox One
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments