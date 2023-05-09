I'm looking forward to Starfield's cheesy post-sex pillow talk

Starfield, following in the footsteps of the Fallout games, has cheesy post-sex pillow talk.

Confirmation comes from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which in its Starfield rating summary spilled the beans that Bethesda's next game not only lets players have sex, but splutter lines of dialogue after the deed.

This "suggestive material", as the ESRB puts it, includes moral panic-inducing lines such as "Life is a sexually transmitted disease that's a hundred percent fatal"; "I'm all for getting a little wild, but next time let's try it without the jetpacks"; and "Talk about seeing stars, whew... that was amazing".

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry does its thing with the Starfield reveal video.

Starfield's dad joke sex talk rekindles memories of some of the best lines from previous Fallout games. One of my favourites is from a Fallout New Vegas side quest starring Fisto (Fully Integrated Security Technetronic Officer), a Protectron you can reprogram to serve as a sexbot. Once done, you can "test" Fisto out - "Please assume the position," Fisto advises, before warning: "Servos active!". The screen goes black for a few seconds before fading back to Fisto in first-person. A few lines of dialogue are available to choose from. I went with: "That all you've got, robot?" I was in the mood, it seems.

The video below, from the FalloutTactics YouTube channel, shows Fisto in action.

The rest of Starfield's rating summary is as you'd expect. There's word of weapons, "cries of pain" and blood. A fictional drug called Aurora is "prominent" throughout the game, and there's a section in which you work in a drug lab. You can take Aurora yourself and there's an accompanying distortion effect, I presume similar to that from previous Bethesda games you see when you're off your tits. There's word of some tame swears, too.

Starfield, from what I've seen, looks like a more serious sci-fi affair than the Fallout games, whose famous dark humour fits its retro futuristic, post-apocalyptic setting perfect. But it sounds like a bit of that silliness has bled through to Starfield, too.

Starfield is set to come out in September after a lengthy delay. It'll get its own Direct following Microsoft's Xbox Showcase event in June.