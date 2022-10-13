If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Humankind console editions delayed "until further notice"

Due to "some unique challenges".
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on

The console versions of strategy title Humankind have been delayed "until further notice".

The game was set for release on 4th November across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - including day one via Xbox Game Pass - but has met "some unique challenges".

"We apologise for the inconvenience but rest assured that Sega Europe, Amplitude Studios and Aspyr are working hard to bring the best possible Humankind experience to console players. We can't give a timeframe on a new release date right now, but as soon as we are in a position to do so, we will let everyone know and we thank the community for their continued support and understanding," reads a press release.

Together We Rule - Gameplay Overview | HUMANKIND™ 1st Expansion

Customers who have pre-purchased the game digitally will receive refunds in line with platform policy.

Humankind was released last year on PC, which we described as "ambitious and considered" but "missing a little magic" in our review.

Together We Rule, the first major expansion pack, will still release on PC on 9th November. Its focus is diplomacy and espionage.

