Humankind's first major expansion Together We Rule gets November release date

Together We Rule, the first major expansion for developer Amplitude Studios' historical 4X strategy game Humankind, has been given a 9th November release date - and there's free play weekend for the base game starting today too.

Together We Rule follows the release of two smaller, culture-focused DLC packs for Humankind - one themed around Africa, the other Latin America - and introduces diplomacy and espionage features intended to "help players see the world in a new light and resolve conflicts differently".

These include the new Congress of Humankind - giving players the means to vote and decide on global doctrines and arbitrate international conflicts - as well as the new Embassy Quarter. The latter can be used to sign mutually beneficial agreements with other empires or force them into taking specific actions through Leverage - a special currency generated by the expansion's new Agent units that can be spent to infiltrate, sabotage, and disinform other empires.

Watch on YouTube Here's a 7-minute overview of Humankind's Together We Rule expansion.

Elsewhere, Together We Rule introduces six new cultures - the Sumerians, Han Chinese, Bulgarians, Swiss, Scots, and Singaporeans - some of which will have access to a new Diplomatic Affinity. There's also new music, new narrative events, and six new wonders: Monument Valley, Pamukkale, Chocolate Hills, Eldgjá, Palace of Versailles, and the Congress of Humankind Headquarters.

Humankind's Together We Rule expansion will cost £15.99/€19.99/$19.99 USD when it launches on 9th November, and it'll arrive alongside the free Metternich update for all players, introducing new stealth mechanics, revamped independent peoples, the ability to allow for third-party battle re-enforcements, plus new UI options and improvements.

In preparation for Together We Rule's launch, Amplitude and publisher Sega are giving players a few days to check out Humankind for free on Steam, starting today, 6th October, until Monday, 10th October. Anyone who likes what they see can get 50% off the base game as part of Sega's newly launches Megamix Sale, as well as up to 33% off Humankind's Culture Packs.