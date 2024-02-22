Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

How to Overdrive in Fortnite

Hit the right notes to get a big bonus.

A tiger in Fortnite jumping through a portal with a guitar.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Knowing how to Overdrive in Fortnite will not only help you complete one of the many different quests on offer in the Lady Gaga Fortnite Festival event, it will also boost your band's score to new heights if you can get the timing right.

Throughout Fortnite Festival, you can team up with your friends or fly solo to launch a music career on the main stage singing a handful of popular hit songs. Did we know we needed to see a tiger singing Barbie Girl? No, not until it happened.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to Overdrive in Fortnite.

How to Override in Fortnite

To Overdrive in Fortnite Festival you need to hit the all of the gold notes in a single sequence when they appear to charge the bar at the bottom of your screen. If you miss multiple notes, the remaining gold ones will turn back to their normal colour and you won't get any charge from them.

fortnite festival gold glowing notes
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once you've hit enough notes and there's a substantial amount of charge in the bar at the bottom of your screen, you'll see an 'Overdrive' prompt appear just under the notes line. Press the prompted control to trigger an Overdrive and you will gain extra points on each note you hit for until the charge in the bar runs out or until you miss enough notes for it to stop.

fortnite festival overdrive charge bar and button
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! Remember to do this one with a friend if you want to pass one of the Fortnite Lady Gaga event challenges.

In this article

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

