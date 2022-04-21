House of the Dead remake heading to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC next week

Retro spruce-up House of the Dead: Remake is making the jump from Switch to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC next Friday, 28th April.

Developed by Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio, which previously collaborated on the similar Panzer Dragoon remake, this updated version of Sega's beloved 1997 arcade rail-shooter, delivers all the ludicrous zombie blasting action (and wonderfully awful dialogue) of the original, albeit with a fresh lick of modern-day paint.

Alongside its enhanced visuals, which you can scrutinise for yourself in the trailer below, House of the Dead: Remake also features a new Horde mode that increases the on-screen enemy count, updated controls (what with modern hardware largely being upsettingly lightgun-free), two-player local co-op, a photo mode, gallery, leaderboards, and achievements.

As was the case with Forever Entertainment's take on Panzer Dragoon, House of the Dead: Remake's reception was rather mixed when it released on Switch earlier this month - with the game being criticised for performance and control scheme issues on Nintendo's platform.

Hopefully at least some of those concerns will have been addressed by the time House of the Dead: Remake arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Steam, GOG, and Stadia next Friday, 28th April.