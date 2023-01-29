"Horizon Forbidden West alpha multiplayer" footage leaks online

In-game footage reportedly taken from Guerilla's upcoming Horizon Forbidden West co-op mode has leaked online.

After Guerilla's recruitment-focused Twitter feed, we already knew that the studio's co-op dreams were still alive, with the company actively hiring for an internally developed "separate online project" in the Horizon universe that will focus on "new cast of characters and a unique stylised look", and allow friends to "explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together".

Now it seems that that "stylised look" is available for all to see thanks to leaked footage allegedly taken from a "Horizon Forbidden West alpha multiplayer" test.

The video came to light via the game's official subreddit community and u/BirdonWheels, who says the footage - reportedly taken in "summer 2020" - is "very old" and includes a "join-PC" and "join-PS4" option in the alpha build, hinting that it may eventually include cross-platform connectivity.

Whilst we do get a peek at a little combat, the video chiefly shows off the game's environments, characters, enemies, and potential skins, although - as the footage is almost three years old - a lot can change in that time, so don't be surprised if the final game ends up looking or even playing very differently from what we see in this leak.

2022 was a busy year for the Horizon franchise, with reports of both a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PlayStation 5 and a Horizon MMO, supposedly being developed in partnership with Guild Wars publisher NCsoft. There's also Horizon Call of the Mountain launching on PSV2 on 22nd February, and that Netflix live-action TV adaptation is still to come too.