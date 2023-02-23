Honkai Star Rail release date and pre-registration rewards

Although not confirmed, we have a good idea of what the Honkai: Star Rail release date will be, HoYoverse's newest live service offering.

While it is part of the Honkai franchise and brings back characters from previous games, Honkai: Star Rail is set in an alternate universe with different versions and backstories for some returning characters, so there's no need to have played any previous Honkai games to get started.

Whether you're playing as a Genshin Impact or Honkai fan, or are just curious about this new sci-fi gacha game, we've detailed the expected Honkai: Star Rail release date below, along with all of the pre-registration rewards you can get for signing up early.

Honkai: Star Rail release date

With a character called March 7th, and some hints thrown out by HoYoverse that this would be the actual date of release, many were expecting Star Rail to release that day.

With the final beta starting mid-February and no progress carrying over to the full release, this is looking less likely - but we do have a new date to look forward to!

If you go to the game's page on iOS to pre-register, the expected release date for Honkai: Star Rail is noted as April 26th. This is actually March 7th on the Chinese calendar, adding more credence to a Wednesday, April 26th release. It's also just a week out from how long it took Genshin Impact to release its full 1.0 version after its own final beta.

As for a release time, there's not much information to go on apart from Star Rail beta release times, and when Genshin Impact 1.0 and its future updates dropped. We'd guess between 3am and 4am in UK BST hours, so this would actually be between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday, April 25th in East Coast US time, and between 7pm and 8pm on the West Coast.

As this is all just educated guesswork, take the above dates and times with a pinch of salt. We'll update this page with the official release date and time for Honkai: Star Rail when it's revealed!

Honkai: Star Rail pre-registration rewards

While you wait for Honkai: Star Rail's release, it's a good idea to pre-register for it, as you'll receive some very useful in-game rewards for doing so.

More rewards are unlocked when pre-registrations reach certain milestones, so here's what Honkai: Star Rail pre-registration rewards you get for each sign-up milestone:

500,000 pre-registrations - 50,000 Credits.

- 50,000 Credits. 1 million pre-registrations - x3 Star Rail Passes.

- x3 Star Rail Passes. 2 million pre-registrations - Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome).

- Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome). 3.5 million pre-registrations - Serval, a 4-Star Lighting character of The Erudition Path.

- Serval, a 4-Star Lighting character of The Erudition Path. 5 million pre-registrations - x15 Star Rail Passes.

50,000 Credits and two Star Rail Passes will also be rewarded if the game's official channels reach 2.5 million collective social media followers.

You can pre-register or Wishlist Honkai: Star Rail on the Epic Games Store, on the App Store for iOS, and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

A free character and Star Rail Passes to use on pulling more characters right at the start of your Astral Express journey will be very useful. Just keep in mind these are the regular Star Passes, meaning they can only be used on the standard Banners, not the time-limited event Banners.

All pre-registration rewards will be sent to you via the in-game mail system when it becomes available to you.

Hope you enjoy Honkai: Star Rail when it releases!