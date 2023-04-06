If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's the PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

These are the components you are looking for.

EA has published the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is set to release at the end of the month.

Expected performance for the setups hasn't been detailed, but you may want to start freeing up some space on your hard drive.

Here's what EA has said you'll need...

Watch on YouTube
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer.

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Processor: Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-7700 (4 core/8 threads)
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 155GB

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Processsor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K (4 core/8 threads)
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 155GB SSD

Now's the time to start finishing your backlog and uninstalling games if you're short of 155GB.

Our reviews editor Chris Tapsell went hands-on with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and posted his thoughts earlier this week, in which he was charmed by the game's PS3 retro feel.

"Respawn has smartly worked the end of one game into the beginning of the next," Chris wrote, "but crucially the first game's campy, slightly awkward teenage charm is intact."

