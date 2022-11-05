Here's the best PC game deals in Fanatical's 10th Birthday Bash sale

Before the big wave of Black Friday 2022 and holiday sales arrive, Fanatical is holding their 10th Birthday Bash sale, with a whole host of deals and various price drops on several games including both pre-orders and existing releases. As an extra bonus, you will also get a choice of a free mystery gift when you spend over £9 in a single order.

We’ve rounded up some of the best picks and then some, including a less-than-£10 deal on all four Batman Arkham games, plus a cheaper price for the upcoming survival horror remake of Resident Evil 4.

A few of these deals – namely those that are existing releases – have an expiry of nine days from now, whereas the pre-orders are set at those prices seemingly until launch, barring any changes by Fanatical themselves.

Batman Arkham Collection

Arguably the best deal on this list, you can get the Batman Collection – including Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight – for just £6.49, an incredible deal for some of the best superhero games going. If you’re a fan of Batman – or just any action game in general – this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

For those unfamiliar, the Batman Arkham games are their own self-contained releases based on the popular DC character that not only tell well-written stories, but also allow you to explore and poke around an open world full of stories and secrets that link to the greater Batman universe as a whole.

Arkham Origins, which isn't included in this bundle, is also on sale for £3.29, meaning you can get the entire Arkham quadrilogy for less than a tenner!

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition

Far Cry 6 is an FPS set in the open world playground of Yara, a -as the description reads – "tropical paradise frozen in time". You can utilise a wide variety of weapons and equipment in an attempt to fight back against an ensuing revolution started by a one Anton Castillo – played by none other than Giancarlo Esposito, well known for his incredible performances in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

This particular deal lets you pick up the game in all three versions – Standard, Deluxe and Gold. Standard will net you the base game on its own with all free post-launch updates included as a downloadable update, whereas the Deluxe Edition throws in three extra pieces of downloadable content (DLC): the Jungle Expedition, Croc Hunter and Vice.packs.

The Gold Edition on the other hand, includes the base game, the aforementioned DLC packs, and the game’s season pass, opening up three extra pieces of content each focused on villains from previous games, including Vaas from Far Cry 3. This edition also chucks in Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon as a bonus, included otherwise as a standalone purchase or part of the season pass.

Resident Evil 4

Is this your first time, or are you returning? Whatever your answer, Resident Evil 4’s European village invites you into one of the highest-rated survival horror titles of all time, now remade from the ground up in Capcom’s RE Engine – the development engine behind the most recent Resident Evil titles from the past few years. Saddling up as a now-more experienced Leon S. Kennedy, it’s your task to save the President’s daughter, surviving the nightmare along the way.

This remake of Resident Evil 4 doesn’t release until March 24th next year, but Capcom have already shown various bits of gameplay, sharing some details, speaking on its “reimagined storyline and modernised gameplay” and the return of the iconic Merchant.

With the available deals on Fanatical, you’re able to pick up the game in both Standard and Deluxe variants – the latter of which containing bonus costumes, accessories and weapons on top of the game. Pre-ordering both yield their own bonuses, with the Deluxe edition featuring an extra suitcase design and in-game charm.

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil

Continuing the theme of Capcom games for a moment, don’t miss out on this deal for one of the best action games of last generation. Devil May Cry 5 is a relentlessly replayable and fun hack n’ slash action game that has a huge amount of freedom in combat depth and choice.

With multiple playable characters, as well as this version’s included Vergil character pack, you’ll have access to two different playthrough options, with the ability to take whichever of the four characters you desire into the game’s ‘Bloody Palace’ mode, a collection of 101 floors-worth of enemies and boss fights to challenge you.

You have two options to pick through when buying the game – the standard purchase will get you the game and Vergil DLC together, whilst the Deluxe Edition will include the contents of the standard edition, as well as the Deluxe content which includes several music tracks from past games to be used in combat, alternate versions of weapons, costumes and more.

Move quick though, as this offer expires in just over two days!

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2 can be a challenging game to know when best to jump in, but there’s usually no better time than with one of its yearly expansions – with Lightfall just under four months away, it’s looking to be the next release well worth checking out, especially as a new player.

This is emphasised by Bungie’s announcement of a new system called ‘Guardian Ranks’ as a way to help players up through the ranks of content and activities, whilst also showcasing and explaining various systems and aspects of the game that aren’t currently clearly communicated. Whilst the specifics of this system have yet to be announced, it suggests that Lightfall will be a good time to jump in for new and returning players.

There are two versions of Lightfall you can pre-order through Fanatical – the standard edition includes the expansion and one season pass, whereas the Annual Pass edition includes the expansion, all seasonal and dungeon-content for the following year, as well as a few extra in-game bonuses.

Additionally, Fanatical has the other DLC packs cheaper than their recommended retail price right now too, including the latest expansion, The Witch Queen and last year’s 30th Anniversary Pack, as well as the first three expansions in a collection – good as a collection of content to start with!

Other deals worth checking out

There's plenty of great deals live on Fanatical outside of the ones we've listed above, so below are some other great deals worth checking out:

