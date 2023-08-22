Here's our first look at Diablo 4's second season

Diablo 4's ongoing content will continue with its second season, named Season of Blood, on 17th October.

You'll join Eris the seasoned vampire hunter, voiced by Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan, who'll join the fight alongside you.

Five new endgame bosses, alongside cool-looking vampiric powers and a fresh questline will all be included.

You can get a first look at the trailer below:

Diablo 4: Season of Blood launches in October.

Speaking on stage tonight at the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, Blizzard's Rod Fergusson said Diablo 4 had 12 million players, 1.3bn hours played and would continue to receive new content for years.