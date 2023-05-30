If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's June's first wave of Xbox Game Pass games, with Chicory available now

A pigment of imagination.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass service.

From today, users will be able to get their hands on Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC). Ed recently interviewed Chicory's composer Lena Raine, which you can read here.

Then, on 1st June, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC), Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) and The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) will arrive.

Watch on YouTube
Here's a little trailer for Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Following these games, Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) will join Game Pass on 6th June. A couple of days later, on 8th June, Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) and charming puzzler Stacking (Cloud and Console) will arrive on the service.

Last, but by no means least for this batch of new arrivals, Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) will come to Game Pass on 13th June.

Coming soon to Game Pass.

Here's all that information again as a more digestible list:

Available today:

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)

1st June:

  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)

6th June:

  • Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)

8th June:

  • Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Stacking (Cloud and Console)

13th June:

  • Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two very different games, but each take my fancy.

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass.

The following titles will be leaving the service on 15th June:

  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch