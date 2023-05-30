Here's June's first wave of Xbox Game Pass games, with Chicory available now

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass service.

From today, users will be able to get their hands on Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC). Ed recently interviewed Chicory's composer Lena Raine, which you can read here.

Then, on 1st June, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC), Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) and The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) will arrive.

Watch on YouTube Here's a little trailer for Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Following these games, Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) will join Game Pass on 6th June. A couple of days later, on 8th June, Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) and charming puzzler Stacking (Cloud and Console) will arrive on the service.

Last, but by no means least for this batch of new arrivals, Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) will come to Game Pass on 13th June.

Coming soon to Game Pass.

Here's all that information again as a more digestible list:

Available today:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)

1st June:

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)

6th June:

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)

8th June:

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Stacking (Cloud and Console)

13th June:

Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two very different games, but each take my fancy.

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass.

The following titles will be leaving the service on 15th June:

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.