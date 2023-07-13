Jurassic Park, Castlevania Advance Collection re-releases announced
Plus Tomba! Gex! Clock Tower!
An array of retro classics are getting fresh releases from publisher Limited Run Games, with 20 titles confirmed via a showcase event streamed last night that featured numerous retro classics.
Headlining the showcase were Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection, which includes the original Jurassic Park NES game and its sequel Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues, plus the Castlevania Advance Collection, which includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X.
A slew of PS1 titles were announced as well, including platformers Gex and Tomba!, and survival horror point-and-click Clock Tower. This will mark the first time Clock Tower has been officially released outside of Japan.
Another announced title which has caught attention is Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, which Limited Run Games described as a "spiritual successor" to those infamous Legend of Zelda games for CD-i. Voice actors from the original CD-i games are part of the voice cast for Arzette, the publisher noted, to pay real tribute to the "infamous fantasy adventure titles".
A spiritual successor to a pair of infamous fantasy adventure titles, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is a NEW interactive animated adventure! Developed by @thedopster, published & funded by @LimitedRunGames. Coming 2023. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/c7yNd1Cchm— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) July 12, 2023
Here's the full list of everything that was announced at Limited Run Games showcase.
- Another Crusade
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Clock Tower
- Colossal Cave
- Double Shake
- Dungeons of Aether
- El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
- Gargoyles Remastered
- Gex Trilogy
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection
- Karateka
- Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
- Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection
- Midnight Fight Express
- Odencat's Paradise Collection
- Plumbers Don't Wear Ties Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition
- Rollercoaster Tycoon 3
- Rose & Camellia
- Shantae Advance
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Collection
- Tomba!
- This Way Madness Lies
Any of these take your fancy?