Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jurassic Park, Castlevania Advance Collection re-releases announced

Plus Tomba! Gex! Clock Tower!

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

An array of retro classics are getting fresh releases from publisher Limited Run Games, with 20 titles confirmed via a showcase event streamed last night that featured numerous retro classics.

Headlining the showcase were Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection, which includes the original Jurassic Park NES game and its sequel Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues, plus the Castlevania Advance Collection, which includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X.

A slew of PS1 titles were announced as well, including platformers Gex and Tomba!, and survival horror point-and-click Clock Tower. This will mark the first time Clock Tower has been officially released outside of Japan.

Tomba! reveal at the Limited Run Games showcase.

Another announced title which has caught attention is Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, which Limited Run Games described as a "spiritual successor" to those infamous Legend of Zelda games for CD-i. Voice actors from the original CD-i games are part of the voice cast for Arzette, the publisher noted, to pay real tribute to the "infamous fantasy adventure titles".

Here's the full list of everything that was announced at Limited Run Games showcase.

  • Another Crusade
  • Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
  • Castlevania Advance Collection
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Clock Tower
  • Colossal Cave
  • Double Shake
  • Dungeons of Aether
  • El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
  • Gargoyles Remastered
  • Gex Trilogy
  • Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection
  • Karateka
  • Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
  • Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection
  • Midnight Fight Express
  • Odencat's Paradise Collection
  • Plumbers Don't Wear Ties Definitive Edition
  • Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition
  • Rollercoaster Tycoon 3
  • Rose & Camellia
  • Shantae Advance
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Collection
  • Tomba!
  • This Way Madness Lies

Any of these take your fancy?

Here's the full showcase if you'd like to watch it.
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch