Here's a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Here's a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Price tagged.
Tonight brought a look at a gameplay mission from Infinity Ward's upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as part of the Geoff Keighley-fronted Summer Game Fest.
If you're not up to date, this is the sequel to the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which rebooted the series and re-imagined some of its popular characters.
Here we find them boarding a ship and getting into all sorts of shooty business. There's a bit of that fancy water which Wes reported on in his earlier look at the game, too.
