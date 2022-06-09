Here's a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Tonight brought a look at a gameplay mission from Infinity Ward's upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as part of the Geoff Keighley-fronted Summer Game Fest.

If you're not up to date, this is the sequel to the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which rebooted the series and re-imagined some of its popular characters.

Here we find them boarding a ship and getting into all sorts of shooty business. There's a bit of that fancy water which Wes reported on in his earlier look at the game, too.

The Dark Water level from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.