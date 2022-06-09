If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Price tagged.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Tonight brought a look at a gameplay mission from Infinity Ward's upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as part of the Geoff Keighley-fronted Summer Game Fest.

If you're not up to date, this is the sequel to the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which rebooted the series and re-imagined some of its popular characters.

Here we find them boarding a ship and getting into all sorts of shooty business. There's a bit of that fancy water which Wes reported on in his earlier look at the game, too.

Watch on YouTube
The Dark Water level from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch