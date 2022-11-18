Her Story dev's Hollywood mystery Immortality now on iOS and Android

Immortality, the acclaimed investigative Hollywood mystery from Her Story developer Sam Barlow, is now available on iOS and Android via Netflix.

Immortality tells the story of Marissa Marcel, a (fictional) actress who filmed three movies over the course of her career - Ambrosio in 1968, Minsky in 1970, and Two of Everything in 1999 - none of which were ever released.

It's up to players to find out what happened to Marcel, which, as in Barlow's previous games, involves slowly piecing together events by scouring through reams of FMV video. But while Her Story featured faux police interview footage and Telling Lies chose "hacked" webcam video as its medium of choice, Immortality asks players to dig through an archive of film and behind-the-scenes footage, using a machine resembling an old-fashioned Moviola editing device.

Immortality - Official Game Trailer.

The end result is an impressive piece of design, and - as Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell put it in his Recommended review back in August - an "elaborate, ingenious enigma".

In order to play Immortality on iOS and Android, you'll need to be a subscriber to Netflix. Barlow's title is the latest to be snapped up by the streaming service as a mobile exclusive, following its increasing reach into gaming over the last year.

That ongoing grasp for a chunk of the video game pie has seen it add the likes of Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, and Moonlighter to its library as mobile exclusives. It's also been expanding its development capabilities, acquiring studios such as Oxenfree developer Night School Studio and Cozy Grove creator Spry Fox.