Henry Cavill's The Witcher exit draws nearer with new Season 3 Vol. 2 trailer

Arriviaderci.

It is, alas, almost time to bid a fond farewell to Henry Cavill's stoically sweary take on Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher adaptation. He'll be hanging up his sword and locks of white in the show's upcoming Season 3 Volume 2, which Netlix is now teasing in a newly released trailer.

Season 3 of Netflix's wonky The Witcher adaptation kicked off with five new episodes at the end of June, and it'll come to a close with the release of three more episodes on 27th July.

And as for what's in store, lots of special effects, overwrought emotion, and a whole heap of action judging by Netflix's new Volume 2 trailer, which also manages to chuck in a unicorn and far too much of Jaskier's terrible Season 3 haircut for my liking.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 trailer.Watch on YouTube

What we don't get, though, is much of a clue about how Cavill will be departing the show, with guesses so far ranging from a simple off-screen wig handover when Liam Hemsworth takes over the role in Season 4 to a dramatic multiversal on-screen alterna-Geralt regeneration.

All The Witcher team has said so far is that it'll be "meta" transition built around ideas "deeply embedded in the books", but we do get a tiny nod toward Cavill's final moments when Netflix's new trailer concludes with Geralt's ominous words, "There's no coming back from this".

Ready your hankies and continuing looks of disgust to be aimed at Jaskier's disaster-barnet when The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 gets underway on 27th July.

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
