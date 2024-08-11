Geralt voice actor confirms he will be "part of" The Witcher 4

While we may have already known that Geralt will not be the focus of CD Projekt Red's next The Witcher game, voice actor Doug Cockle has confirmed he'll at least be reprising the role in The Witcher 4.

In an interview in which Cockle tries to remember his most iconic lines, the voice of Geralt of Rivia confirmed that Geralt will be "part of the [next] game", but the storyline will "not be about him this time".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings The Witcher Season 4 - First Look.Watch on YouTube

"Witcher 4 has been announced," he teased (thanks, PC Gamer) halfway through his famous lines test. "I can't say anything about it.

"What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much, and the game won't focus on Geralt. So it's not about him this time.

"We don't know who it's about. I'm excited to find out. I want to know!" he added. "I have not seen any script yet - I mean, I couldn't tell you if I did. This is the thing, so I could be lying through my teeth. But I'm not. Or am I?"

After a few set photo leaks earlier in the month, we now have an official first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in season four of Netflix's The Witcher series.

A new image, along with a short piece of footage, shows the former Hunger Games actor with Geralt's white locks and a suitably moody stare.