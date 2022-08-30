Gungrave Gore seemingly set for day one Xbox Game Pass release

Gungrave Gore may be a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

That's according to an Xbox newsletter seen in Europe and shared across social media.

The game is the third in the Gungrave series - the first in 18 years - and is being developed by South Korean studio Iggymob.

Published by Prime Matter, the game is set for release on 22nd November on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. This newsletter is the first time it's been associated with Game Pass.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. might be coming to Game Pass on release, according to a promotional e-mail from Xbox.



The game is featured among a list of other Game Pass titles like High on Life and Pentiment in an e-mail headlined "check out these favorite games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate." pic.twitter.com/Y9rLDyPk5w — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) August 29, 2022

There's been no other word from Xbox, so this may still be proved false.

However, it's just the latest third party game to be released on Game Pass on day one, following Lies of Pi shown at Gamescom.

Gungrave Gore follows PS2 games Gungrave (2002) and Gungrave: Overdose (2004).

It's an over the top third-person action shooter in a Cyberpunk-inspired world. Think a bloody Bayonetta with more bullets and without the witchy charm.

Eyes open Gunslingers! Check out our brand new explosive trailer and get to know the heroes and villains of #GungraveGORE! 😇😈



That's not all guys - we can finally confirm that Gungrave G.O.R.E will be launching November 22nd, 2022!



📺 : https://t.co/R5MiAKLBOe pic.twitter.com/nkFJVB8Wv6 — GUNGRAVE G.O.R.E (@GungraveGORE) August 26, 2022

The day one release on Game Pass is certainly interesting following the news that Sony reportedly paid blocking rights to stop certain games appearing on Microsoft's subscription service.