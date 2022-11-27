The art of getting jank right

Game of the Week goes out to all of our supporters as part of the Eurogamer Essentials newsletter. There's going to be a slight shake-up of the supporters program in the near future (don't worry - it's all good news) so stay tuned for more details, and thanks as ever for your support - it's much appreciated.

The Gungrave pairing of third-person shooters that came to PS2 in its pomp seem like the epitome of all that; an anime aesthetic brimming with edgy swagger, with a growling no-nonsense attitude to back it all up. I remember playing them back-to-back in a friend's living room one sunny Saturday afternoon in Brighton oh-so-many years ago, the curtains drawn and endless pots of green tea powering us through the action.

This was one of those clued-up, cooler friends that pushed me towards so many awesome things back then; a cult movie and anime obsessive, they introduced me to Cowboy Bebop that same summer, while pointing out the pointed similarities between Gungrave's protagonist - the imaginatively monikered 'Grave' - and Spaghetti western hero Django, with both dragging their own coffins behind them into battle (I was then sent home with a handful of Django VHS tapes so I could continue my education in my own time).