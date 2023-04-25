Grounded gets wasps, a construction gnat, and Steam Deck verification

Obsidian's pint-sized garden survival adventure Grounded is back with its big 1.2 update, this time adding the likes of wasps, a construction gnat (exactly what it sounds like), and Steam Deck verification, fixing some previously troublesome issues on Valve's handheld.

Starting with Steam Deck verification, 1.2 remedies a range of problems, meaning initial loading and log-in should now function properly, prompts should no longer flicker between gamepad and mouse/keyboard controls, and the virtual keyboard should now correctly appear as needed. Obsidian has also optimised and tuned Grounded's default graphics settings on Steam Deck for a more "enjoyable experience".

Elsewhere, Grounded's 1.2 update introduces new foes in the form of wasps, which can be found guarding their mini-hives around the yard or situated in more challenging Wasp Nests, where players can also encounter the new Wasp Queen boss. Defeating Grounded's latest enemies will unlock new items to craft, including armour.

Grounded - Super Duper Game Update 1.2 trailer.

Other additions include corner stairs - fashioned from various materials and in different configurations - plus overhauled turrets, and a new Base Coziness system, featuring over 100 new crafting items. It also brings mutation loadouts, giving players the option to configure and quickly recall up to four loadouts, using right on the d-pad to call up a new radial menu.

Additionally, Obsidian has added a number of new game settings, enabling players to unlock all mutations immediately, to start the game with the active mutations limit maxed to five, and more - including the option to enabling the new Handy Gnat. This adorable construction companion essentially allows players to erect without being beholden to gravity, flying the gnat around to blueprint, build, and customise bases as required. The Handy Gnat is enabled by default in Creative and Creative with Bugs game modes.

To celebrate Grounded's new 1.2 update, Obsidian is holding a free weekend on Steam from 27th April to 1st May. And the game is currently discounted by 25% on Steam, down from £34.99 to £26.24, as part of Microsoft's Xbox publisher sale.