If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ray-tracing patch now live

Alongside GTA Online's big Lost Santos Drug Wars update.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ray-tracing patch.

Grand Theft Auto 5 now features ray-tracing on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, thanks to the game's new 1.64 update that's available to download now.

The patch adds ray-traced reflections when playing using the game's 30fps Fidelity Mode, allowing for details such as vehicles and characters to be shown on reflective surfaces such as windows and in water.

Fly a helicopter past a skyscraper and you'll now see your ride reflected in its glass. Zoom along Los Santos' neon-drenched waterfront in your jet ski, and you'll be able to see its lights reflected in the waves. Neat!

Watch on YouTube
GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars .

Of course, there's much, much more to the patch for GTA Online, including six new story missions featuring the familiar Ron and the new drug-pushing Fooligan faction.

There's also a new social space which acts as a hub for the new storyline, the ability to run a mobile acid lab, fresh jobs for the Fooligans, eight new vehicles and hundreds more pieces of clothing.

This week's update marks the first in a series of new narrative dollops featuring the Drug Wars storyline, with more to come in 2023.

Nine years on, Rockstar's venerable GTA Online still shows no signs of slowing down - which is just as well, as GTA 6 looks to still be several years away.

What's it like to play these days? Jake Green reported back from the virtual drug wars frontline earlier this summer in our GTA Online State of the Game roundup.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch