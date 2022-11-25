Grab $80 off this Corsair DDR5 32GB Ram at Amazon

We're now in the middle of Black Friday 2022, and Amazon has kicked it off with an excellent deal on some DDR5 RAM. Being one of the most fundamental parts of your computer, a good bit of RAM can often be overlooked.

Being significantly cheaper than we will see it anytime soon, the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5600 32GB RAM is $80 off the usual price. With this deal, you should use that extra money to get a better SSD or an excellent Logitech gaming mouse:

This RAM is more than just a great look. Generally not seen in your PC build, it backs this up with a memory speed of 5600 MHz and a combined size of 32GB. Split over two sticks, you're going to need some extra space in your build or a lesser RAM to replace it with.

Coming in at just over 1 ounce for the two of them and a combine pull of 1.25 volts, there's more than enough information in the page to figure out if this RAM will work for you.

Generally speaking, a faster RAM results in better performance from your rig. If you have a great graphics card and general setup but find yourself lagging behind others, it may be time for a new upgrade. Luckily, this is a really great price for what you can get.

Those in the UK can grab the same deal on the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32 GB RAM- now £154.16, which is down just over £30 from it's usual £185 price tag on Amazon's UK storefront.

