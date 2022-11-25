Get the HyperX QuadCast microphone for half price at Amazon in this Black Friday Deal

We're getting late into Black Friday 2022 but the deals aren't showing any signs of slowing down, so we'll keep on covering them here and over on the Jelly Deals Twitter to help you keep saving money this weekend.

Many of you will know HyperX makes some excellent PC gaming accessories, including headsets and keyboards that are used by all different kinds of gamers. They also make some really good USB microphones, and one of their best- the QuadCast, is currently seeing a 50 per cent discount at Amazon this Black Friday.

The QuadCast is an excellent microphone at retail price, thanks to its excellent sound quality and the four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) you can swap between to optimise your broadcast setup whenever you like, so it's even better when it's half price.

You also get a host of extra features to help you control your broadcast or make it easy when you're chatting in Discord, like the tap-to-mute sensor on the top of the mic that also turns off the red LED when the mic is muted, the built-in anti-vibration shock mount, a gain control dial at the bottom, built in pop-fitler and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an adapter that fits 3/8 inch and 5/8 inch threaded setups so it can be mounted onto most mic stands or boom arms.

The QuadCast is also compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Mac so you can use it on multiple platforms for a serious upgrade over your headset microphone.

We've got more good deals on HyperX products over on our Black Friday live page where we've been posting the best deals as we see them.

We'll continue posting Black Friday deals over the evening and into the weekend before Cyber Monday over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account, so chuck a follow over there if you want to keep seeing what savings are popping up.