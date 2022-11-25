Get half off this Logitech G604 Lightspeed gaming mouse on Amazon

A good wireless mouse can be a bit hard to find. Needing both a good battery life and a solid feel, there's lots to look for. Luckily, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed gaming mouse is an excellent choice.

Over on Amazon US, you can catch the Logitech G604 Lightspeed gaming mouse for over 50 per cent cheaper than you normally would. If you're looking for something to do with all those extra savings, check out this Crucial P5 Plus SSD deal for $94 or HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for $109.99. Coming in at a fantastic price pointm this mouse both looks fantastic and can be used in almost any gaming setup. You need a little bit of space on your desk and a USB slot to plug in an adapter.

Coming with 15 programmable controls and up to 240 hours of use, this mouse is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to control how they play games. This is perfect for something looking to have hours of undisturbed play with quick reaction time and an easy glide across the desk.

The Logitech G604 comes in at just over 6 ounces and is battery powered, which can a problem for some. This being said, with a set of rechargable batteries, you can skip waiting for your mouse to charge and get in there and playing alongside your friends again.

It's not quite as flashy as some other mice but manages to find a niche in a market with so many alternatives.

If you happen to be looking at this deal from the UK, check out this great deal on a Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- now £37.99, which is down £11.98 from it's usual £49.97 price tag on Amazon's UK storefront.

