Best Cyber Monday TV deals: 4K, 8K, OLED, QLED and more for UK and US

Best Cyber Monday TV deals: 4K, 8K, OLED, QLED and more for UK and USThe best Cyber Monday deals on Digital Foundry-approved sets from Sony, LG, Samsung and more.
A shiny new 4K TV is still the purchase of choice for Cyber Monday shoppers in 2022, so we've rounded up the best deals on a wide range of Digital Foundry recommended sets - from affordable LED and QLED options to the very best OLED and QLED TVs for gaming, film and TV. We expect to see discounts on all brands, from Sony and Samsung to LG and Panasonic, so it should be an ideal time to pick up a new TV set no matter where your fancies lie. And of course - our deals cover both the UK and US, so you should be able to find something suitable no matter which side of the Atlantic you reside on!
If you're unsure of what telly to go for, and more integrally, where to find the best deals, stay right here - we've been updating this article throughout Black Friday and will keep doing so as Cyber Monday rolls on.
In terms of dividing this up, we're going to things by screen size, which should keep things easy if you're aware of how big your current TV is that you may end up replacing.
32-49 inches
UK deals
Even with the consistent rising of the average screen size on TVs being sold, the fact is that not everyone has the space for a 55-inch television, let alone anything bigger. This first set of deals is all on TVs up to 49 inches in size, which is going to best to go for if you don't have the space for anything bigger, or you don't want to spend as much on a larger telly.
Below is where you'll find deals on TVs up to 50 inches in size, and it's perhaps here where the best cross section of options can be found, whether you're looking for smaller OLED option, or a handy QLED choice, or more of a standard and more affordable LED TV.
UK deals
Philips PUS807/12 LED (50-inch) - £549 from Currys (was £679)
A good cut-price LED TV.
LG OLED A2 (48-inch) - £599 from Currys (was £899)
It may only be 60Hz, but this 48 inch LG A2 OLED with code VISION100OFF is just £599, which is insanely cheap.
LG C2 OLED (42-inch) - £699 from Marks Electrical (was £1399)
Use code LGTV100 for the 48-inch size of our favourite gaming TV.
LG C2 OLED (42-inch) - £699 from John Lewis (was £1399)
Use code MYJL100LG and be a (free) JL member for this price.
LG C2 OLED (48-inch) - £899 from Amazon (was £1399)
Our top 4K TV pick for gaming, in a desk or living-room friendly-size.
US deals
TCL 3 Series (40-inch) - $199.99 from Best Buy (was $219.99)
A rare 1080p TV with Roku, decent for gaming.
LG A2 OLED (48-inch) - $569.99 from Best Buy (was $1299.99)
LG's latest OLED, but limited to 4K 60Hz rather than 4K 120Hz on HDMI 2.1 models.
LG C2 OLED (48-inch) - $1049.99 from Best Buy (was $1399.99)
LG's latest OLED, with all the bells and whistles including 4K 120Hz gaming.
50-59 inches
Sitting in the middle of TV screen sizes is the fated 50-59 inch category, which is going to be best, of course, if you've got space for a TV this size, as well as if you want to upgrade from a television that might have fitted in the previous section for its size. TVs this size are more in the range of being used for general movie watching and console gaming on the sofa, as opposed to being used as a monitor, for instance, before you get any ideas!
UK deals
LG CS OLED (55-inch) - £849 from Amazon (was £1499)
The LG C2, but with the panel and design of the LG C1. Great HDMI 2.1 TV for gaming.
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED (55-inch) - £999 from Currys (was £1299)
Samsung's flagship Neo QLED panel, highly recommended for gaming.
Sony Bravia A80J (55-inch) - £999 from John Lewis (was £1399)
Sony's best value OLED for gaming.
LG OLED G2 (55-inch) - £1299 from Currys (was £1899)
LG's top of the line G2 OLED, extra thin, and code VISION200OFF nets you an extra discount
Samsung QN70 Neo QLED 8K (55-inch) - £1599 from Currys (was £2199)
A gorgeous 8K screen in a 55-inch size.
LG C1 OLED (55-inch) - £899 from Box (was £1199)
Last year's LG OLED of choice, with a less bright screen than the C2 but 120Hz BFI - code TV100 should net you an extra £100 off, too.
US deals
Sony A80J OLED (55-inch) - $999.99 from Best Buy (was $1899.99)
A great Sony OLED with HDMI 2.1 and better motion handling than LG options.
Samsung The Frame QLED (55-inch) - $999.99 from Best Buy (was $1499.99)
A stylish 4K 120Hz QLED with HDMI 2.1 and VRR, but no local dimming.
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED (55-inch) - $1299.99 from Samsung (was $1699.99)
Samsung's flagship Neo QLED panel, highly recommended for gaming.
60-85 inches
And now, into the final section - the TVs that are 60 inches and upward in size. Best reserved for those with an awful lot of wall space, and who want the most immersive and cinematic gaming and viewing experiences ppssible, whether you go for an OLED with its immense contrast, a QLED with its incredible brightness, or a QD-OLED which combines the two.
UK deals
Hisense A6BG (65-inch) - £448 from Amazon (was £799)
A great value, with good picture quality for the price point but no HDMI 2.1.
LG OLED CS (65-inch) - £1399 from Hughes (was £1999)
The LG C2, with a C1 panel, for less, and with free headphones!
Samsung BU8000 (65-inch) - £999 from Amazon (was £1399)
Another non-HDMI 2.1 screen, but better image quality.
LG NED996 QNED 8K (65-inch) - £1099 from Hughes (was £1699)
LG's 65-inch budget 8K screen.
LG A2 OLED (65-inch) - £1199 from Currys (was £1699)
A large OLED for little money, but no HDMI 2.1 features or 120Hz gaming - use code VISION100OFF for an extra £100 off list price.
Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K (65-inch) - £2999 from Amazon (was £4999)
An 8K Neo QLED, for those pulling out all the stops.
US deals
TCL 5-Series QLED (65-inch) - $499.99 from Best Buy (was $599.99)
The best 65-inch TV you'll find for $500, but no 120Hz or HDMI 2.1 features.
TCL 5-Series QLED (75-inch) - $799.99 from Best Buy (was $1099.99)
A ton of screen for the money with full array local dimming, limited to 60Hz.
LG C2 OLED (65-inch) - $1599 from Walmart (was $3786)
If you prefer a brighter screen, the LG C2 is ideal - and our top pick overall.
LG B2 OLED (77-inch) - $1999.99 from Best Buy (was $2899.99)
An immensely large OLED, offering HDMI 2.1 features for 4K 120Hz gaming but an older generation screen and processor.
LG C2 OLED (77-inch) - $2499.99 from Best Buy (was $3299.99)
An immensely large OLED, offering HDMI 2.1 features for 4K 120Hz gaming and no compromises.
So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Cyber Monday deals on TVs we can find at the moment. For more deals as we find them, follow us on @dealsfoundry.
Frequently Asked Questions
Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about TVs, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.
Which TVs does Digital Foundry recommend?
Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of TVs in our list of the best 4K gaming TVs, even though the list is a few months old. The fact remains that the likes of LG's series of OLEDs, be it the older C1s or the newer C2s will be an excellent choice, as well as Samsung's Neo QLED choices, for instance.
What TV deals do we expect to see?
Well, if this Black Friday sale has been anything to go by, Cyber Monday deals should follow in a similar vein. By this, it makes sense to see deals on a wide range of tellies from the big manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips. The likes of LG's C2 line has already experienced historic lows, so it would make sense to see that continue, as well as mega discounts on a wide range of TVs.