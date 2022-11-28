Best Cyber Monday TV deals: 4K, 8K, OLED, QLED and more for UK and US

A shiny new 4K TV is still the purchase of choice for Cyber Monday shoppers in 2022, so we've rounded up the best deals on a wide range of Digital Foundry recommended sets - from affordable LED and QLED options to the very best OLED and QLED TVs for gaming, film and TV. We expect to see discounts on all brands, from Sony and Samsung to LG and Panasonic, so it should be an ideal time to pick up a new TV set no matter where your fancies lie. And of course - our deals cover both the UK and US, so you should be able to find something suitable no matter which side of the Atlantic you reside on!

If you're unsure of what telly to go for, and more integrally, where to find the best deals, stay right here - we've been updating this article throughout Black Friday and will keep doing so as Cyber Monday rolls on.

In terms of dividing this up, we're going to things by screen size, which should keep things easy if you're aware of how big your current TV is that you may end up replacing.

32-49 inches

Even with the consistent rising of the average screen size on TVs being sold, the fact is that not everyone has the space for a 55-inch television, let alone anything bigger. This first set of deals is all on TVs up to 49 inches in size, which is going to best to go for if you don't have the space for anything bigger, or you don't want to spend as much on a larger telly.

Below is where you'll find deals on TVs up to 50 inches in size, and it's perhaps here where the best cross section of options can be found, whether you're looking for smaller OLED option, or a handy QLED choice, or more of a standard and more affordable LED TV.

50-59 inches

Sitting in the middle of TV screen sizes is the fated 50-59 inch category, which is going to be best, of course, if you've got space for a TV this size, as well as if you want to upgrade from a television that might have fitted in the previous section for its size. TVs this size are more in the range of being used for general movie watching and console gaming on the sofa, as opposed to being used as a monitor, for instance, before you get any ideas!

60-85 inches

And now, into the final section - the TVs that are 60 inches and upward in size. Best reserved for those with an awful lot of wall space, and who want the most immersive and cinematic gaming and viewing experiences ppssible, whether you go for an OLED with its immense contrast, a QLED with its incredible brightness, or a QD-OLED which combines the two.

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Cyber Monday deals on TVs we can find at the moment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about TVs, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

Which TVs does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of TVs in our list of the best 4K gaming TVs, even though the list is a few months old. The fact remains that the likes of LG's series of OLEDs, be it the older C1s or the newer C2s will be an excellent choice, as well as Samsung's Neo QLED choices, for instance.

What TV deals do we expect to see?

Well, if this Black Friday sale has been anything to go by, Cyber Monday deals should follow in a similar vein. By this, it makes sense to see deals on a wide range of tellies from the big manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips. The likes of LG's C2 line has already experienced historic lows, so it would make sense to see that continue, as well as mega discounts on a wide range of TVs.