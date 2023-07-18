Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Google launches Space Invaders game to celebrate franchise's 45th anniversary

But...

Space Invaders: World Defense logo
Image credit: Taito
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Google has launched Space Invaders: World Defense, an augmented reality version of the game created in partnership with developer Taito, for mobile devices.

The game, which was developed for the series' 45th anniversary, sees players defend the real world from the titular and recognisable space invaders as they duck behind buildings in order to rack up a high score.

The game will feature social elements, Google said, which will let players compete with friends and other players nearby.

Here's an introduction trailer for Space Invaders: World DefenseWatch on YouTube

Although some missions in the game will take place in a parallel cyberspace dimension of the Space Invaders, your device must be compatible with ARCore in order to play. To play on an Android device, it must be running on Android 11 or above. For Apple devices, the minimum OS requirement is iOS 16.0.

Although Space Invaders: World Defense has been timed to coincide with the original game's release in 1978, it comes at a time when the AR market is struggling. Last month, Pokémon Go developer Niantic laid off a quarter of its staff and shelved development on its upcoming Marvel World of Heroes project. Although Pokémon Go and Pikmin Bloom will remain online, Niantic's latest licensed game NBA All-World will shut down on 22nd September, a mere nine months after it launched.

Apple's venture into AR has not been well received so far, after the company announced its Vision Pro headset with an eye-watering price tag of $3499. Apple has now reportedly scaled back its internal sales target for the Vision Pro, citing production issues, though it might have something to do with that price point too.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch