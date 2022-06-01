God of War on PC now has AMD FSR 2.0 support

God of War on PC now has AMD FSR 2.0 supportKratos has never looked so smooth.
PC gamers rejoice! God of War on PC has been updated to support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0.
For those of you out of the loop, I highly recommend you give Digital Foundry's explainer a read, where Alex Battaglia explains it much more eloquently than I ever could.
In short, FSR 2.0 is a suite of image upscaling technologies which let your PC run the game at a lower internal resolution, which is then reconstructed to be close to indistinguishable from its native resolution.
The upside to this is you are then able to run the same game at a higher framerate or with better visuals than you otherwise could at native 4K or 1440p.
Nvidia has a much more mature competitor to this called DLSS, but that requires at least an RTX 20 series GPU. In contrast, FSR 2.0 works on just about any GPU.
But adoption of FSR 2.0 has been slow so far, with Deathloop being the only other major release to support this feature.
Hitman 3 was also recently updated to support ray-tracing, but only supports the first generation of FSR.
Hopefully, we'll see a faster takeup of new game supporting FSR 2.0 soon.
