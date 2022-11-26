Get Elden Ring for just $35 at Walmart right now

Elden Ring marked a huge departure of the style From Software usually opts for. Moving the tight corridors and small open dioramas of Dark Souls into a true open world could have resulted in some growing pains. Instead, it gave us one of the best games of this decade. If you're looking to get it cheap, Walmart has you covered this Black Friday.

Over at Walmart right now, you can find Elden Ring for just $35. This is significantly cheaper than competitors. If you want a spare controller in case you break yours, have a look at this Dualsense and Fifa 23 bundle deal or this PS5 compatible SSD deal. This is the perfect time to catch up on some of the years best games and perhaps the best place to start.

With excellent bosses, phenomenal world building and a high skill ceiling, Elden Ring is one of those games you can just get lost in. It's genuinely money well spent if you're looking for a huge open world RPG to sink some time into over the holiday season and winter time.

Set in the Lands Between, you play a Tarnished, someone banished from the lands, who must return to restore some order to a landmass where demigods fight for control. You can drastically shape the world and your choices will have very direct outcomes.

Often praised for its tough difficulty and huge scope, Elden Ring is far more than just a game to brag to your friends about. It has lands worth exploring and characters worth understanding - if you have a few hundred hours to spare.

If you're in the UK, you can get Elden Ring for PS5 - now £49.89. This is a 17 per cent discount from its standard retail price.

If you've settled on picking up Elden Ring, you may want to pick out some more Black Friday deals. Xbox and PC players can get an Xbox controller for only £34.99/$39.99 this Black Friday - and you might well need a new one after all those hours spent playing Elden Ring! PS5 players can also pick up a DualSense Wireless controller for only 40 quid at Very, while US shoppers can grab one for $49 at Walmart.

For anything else, here are all the best Black Friday deals for 2022. If you want even more deals, consider following our Twitter account: @jelly_deals.