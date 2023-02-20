Get an LG 65-inch 4K TV for $1,599 at Walmart

Presidents' Day is being celebrated in the US today (20th February 2023). It's a holiday that celebrates those who have served as President of the USA, and also George Washington's birthday.

Lots of American retailers have sales events to mark the occasion, and we've highlighted some of the best Presidents' Day gaming deals out there. We've also spotted this massive price reduction on this LG 65-inch C2 4K TV at Walmart, which is down to a really impressive $1,599:

The LG C2 is the follow-up to the LG C1 series of TVs, which were some of our favourite 4K OLED TVs for gaming for a long time. The jump in price, however, wasn't neccessarily worth the upgrade if you already owned the C1, but with a discount like this, the C2 is definitely worth considering.

The C2 boasts a premium picture quality with infinite contrast, deep blacks and over a billion colours. Plus, it's now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.

The LG C2 is great for gaming because it also features a 120Hz refresh rate, and there's the LG Game Optimizer mode with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) which can improve your gaming experience with fluid on-screen motion.

Thanks to LG's exclusive a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, the TV adapts to the content you're watching, automatically adjusting the TV's settings for improved picture and sound quality.

The LG C2 is one of the best 4K OLED TVs around for gaming right now, so it's exciting to see a larger than $2,000 discount on this version, and hopefully more sizes will be discounted in the future.

To make sure you don't miss out on those discounts, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll let you know when we spot any good deals on LG TVs. Also check out our full run-down of the best Presidents' Day gaming deals if you haven't already to see what other bargains are available.