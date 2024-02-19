Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Presidents' Day gaming deals 2024: best offers for PlayStation, Xbox, SSDs and more

Here's the best tech and gaming deals in the Presidents' Day sales for 2024.

Top row left to right: Resident Evil 4 for PS5, Dell G3223Q gaming monitor, Asus ROG Ally. Bottom row: PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle, Samsung Evo Select 512GB, WD_Black SN850X SSD and a black Xbox controller.
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

Presidents Day 2024 is in full swing and there's lots of great deals to shop today. Our guide will help you find the best offers on gaming and tech products in the Presidents' Day sales, including savings on PS5 and Xbox consoles, discounts on SSDs and SD cards, plus offers on monitors.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Presidents' Day gaming deals in 2024.

Best places to shop Presidents' Day Sales 2024.

Best Presidents' Day 2024 gaming deals

PlayStation 5 Slim console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 at Amazon US (was $559.99)

Save $60.99 on Sony's updated disc console and get the latest Spider-Man game.

Buy now

Xbox Series X console - $449.99 at Best Buy (was $499.99)

Save $50 on Microsoft's flagship console.

Buy now

Asus ROG Ally - $399.99 at Best Buy (was $599.99)

Save $200 on Asus' handheld gaming console with an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor.

Buy now

Resident Evil 4 for PS5- $29.99 at Amazon US (was $59.99)

Get Resident Evil 4 for the same price on Xbox Series X and PS4 too.

Buy now

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch- $39.99 at Walmart (was $59.99)

Save $20 on one of the best games for Nintendo Switch.

Buy now

Best Presidents' Day 2024 storage deals

Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink 1TB - $99.99 at Amazon US

Usually priced around $155, this 1TB solid state drive with heatsink is now on sale for $99.99. The same SSD without heatsink is now only $89.99.

Buy now

WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD - $84.99 at Amazon (was $114.99)

Save $30 on this NVMe internal solid state drive. Upgrading your PS5 storage? Remember to grab one with a heatsink if you opt for this SSD.

Buy now

Samsung Evo Select Micro SD card - $29.99 at Amazon US (was $34.99)

This 512GB memory card is under $31. Worth grabbing to expand your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally storage.

Buy now

WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card 1TB - $127.49 at Amazon US (was $157.99)

Usually priced around $158, this 1TB expansion card for Xbox Series X/S is ideal if you need more space for games like Starfield on your console.

Buy now

Best Presidents' Day 2024 monitor deals

Alienware AW2724DM - $299.99 from Amazon US (was $399.99)

27" QHD 180Hz w Overclock, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and VESA display.

Buy now

Dell G3223Q - $594.99 from Amazon US (was $699.99)

Save over $100 on a rarely discounted 32" monitor with 4K Ultra UHD (3840x2160) resolution and 144Hz 1Ms display. AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.

Buy now

AOC CQ32G2S - $249.99 from Amazon US (was $279.99)

32" 4K Ultra UHD (3840x2160), 144Hz 1Ms Display, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-SYNC compatible.

Buy now

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day takes place on Monday 19th February 2024. The federal holiday falls on the third Monday in February each year and it is a day for US citizens to celebrate their leaders.

What deals will be available in the Presidents' Day sales?

As like many holidays in the US, it's the perfect time to grab some bargains in the sales. If you missed out on Black Friday sales, Presidents' Day is the next best opportunity to save on 4K TVs, gaming consoles, PC hardware, audio and much more.

Which retailers will have Presidents' Day sales?

Retail giants like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target will have some of the best deals during the Presidents' Day Sales. You can expect discounts across all different departments including computing, gaming, smart home devices and more.

