Presidents' Day gaming deals 2024: best offers for PlayStation, Xbox, SSDs and more

Presidents Day 2024 is in full swing and there's lots of great deals to shop today. Our guide will help you find the best offers on gaming and tech products in the Presidents' Day sales, including savings on PS5 and Xbox consoles, discounts on SSDs and SD cards, plus offers on monitors.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Presidents' Day gaming deals in 2024.

Best places to shop Presidents' Day Sales 2024.

Best Presidents' Day 2024 gaming deals

Best Presidents' Day 2024 storage deals

Best Presidents' Day 2024 monitor deals

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day takes place on Monday 19th February 2024. The federal holiday falls on the third Monday in February each year and it is a day for US citizens to celebrate their leaders.

What deals will be available in the Presidents' Day sales?

As like many holidays in the US, it's the perfect time to grab some bargains in the sales. If you missed out on Black Friday sales, Presidents' Day is the next best opportunity to save on 4K TVs, gaming consoles, PC hardware, audio and much more.

Which retailers will have Presidents' Day sales?

Retail giants like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target will have some of the best deals during the Presidents' Day Sales. You can expect discounts across all different departments including computing, gaming, smart home devices and more.