Get a Samsung Neo 4K Smart TV with an Odyssey G3 monitor for under £640

A new offer from Samsung is offering a free Odyssey G3 gaming monitor when you buy a new 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV, and thanks to a discount and trade-in offer you can get them for less than £640.

If you were planning on upgrading your gaming setup with a new TV for your console or PC, and wanted a second monitor for either, this deal can save you nearly £600:

There are a couple of steps you'll need to do to get the most of this deal. First, select 'Yes' where it asks if you want to trade in your TV, and put in what make and size it is, agree to the terms and click apply offer. That will get you £400 off instantly, then you'll have to hand over your old TV when the new one arrives.

Once you've added the QN85C Neo to your basket, add the discount code "NEWTV20" at checkout which will take off around £160, taking the total down to £639.20. The Odyssey G3 monitor will be added automatically to your basket, and you're all good to go! You'll also get a code for a 6 month Disney+ subscription so you can start watching new shows and films straight away.

The 2023 Neo QLED 4K TV is a great TV for gaming, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag over HDMI 2.1 input, adaptive HDR10+ so your games always look good no matter what lighting you're in, and the Neo also has AMD FreeSync Premium pro.

If you've also got a PC that needs a new monitor, or wanted a second one to add to your current setup, getting a free G3 odyssey is always a nice bonus. The 27-inch G3 is a 1080p monitor with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to help you stay on target in fast-paced FPS games, and also features FreeSync Premium.

That's a lot of bang for your buck, and it's an easy way to recycle your old TV. Samsung has some other great offers still, with their select cashback offer running until 7th July, like this deal on the 990 Pro SSD that you can get for £110.

There's plenty more deals on the horizon too, with Amazon Prime Day coming on 11th and 12th July. Make sure to follow the deals tag on Eurogamer and the Jelly Deals Twitter account to know which deals are the best during the big sales event.