You can now get a 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD for £110

There have been some really good games released this year, and with plenty more on the horizon it's a good idea to make sure your PC has plenty of storage to install and load all of these new titles.

If you don't want to compromise on speed, the Samsung 990 Pro is the fastest SSD for gaming right now and will provide a serious boost to your PC or PS5.

You can also grab the 2TB model of the 990 Pro for £110 from Amazon UK, thanks to a 13 per cent discount and the opportunity to get £50 cashback from Samsung:

To get the £50 Cashback offer, first you need to buy the 990 Pro on Amazon. Once you've done that, head over to the Samsung cashback page and choose 'Submit your claim'. Then put in the order invoice number and select Amazon as the seller. Submit the form and you should get your cashback within 30 days.

While there's no cashback offer in the US, you can still grab the 990 Pro for $158, which is still a good price for the size and performance the 990 Pro offers. You can find it here.

Right now the 990 Pro offers the highest sequential read and write speeds on the market, clocking in at 7,450/6,900 MB/s respectively. The random speeds are the best as well, getting up to 1400K / 1550K IOPS for reads and writes.

This version doesn't come with a heatsink, so it's not PS5 compatible on its own. You can add a third-party heatsink for £8 to amend that problem, and improve your PS5's usable storage space by nearly four times.

The Samsung cashback offer ends on Friday 7th July, which is a week from the time of writing. Don't worry if you can't get this deal in that time though, as Amazon Prime Day is coming on 11th and 12th of July and there's sure to be some great deals on all types of SSDs in the sale.

