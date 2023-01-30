Get a free sound card worth £69 when you buy a Sennheiser EPOS headset

Sennheiser are well-known for making some of the best audio equipment around, including headphones, microphones, speaker systems, and soundbars for casual users and professionals alike.

They also have a sub-brand called EPOS, who you likely know produce some very impressive gaming headphones and other audio equipment, like their sound card the GSX 300, which Digital Foundry calls their favourite USB sound card under £100.

The GSX 300 will obviously pair well with one of EPOS' many wired headsets, and you can get that combination for less right now because if you buy certain EPOS headsets you can get the GSX 300 snow edition for no additional cost! We'd recommend pairing it with the H6PRO Open Acoustic Gaming Headset which you can get for £149:

The H6PRO headset uses Sennheisers's transducers to deliver expansive, immersive, masterfully reproduced audio. Plus, its open-back acoustic design will keep your ears cool, combined with the slim headband with improved padding and plus 2-axis hinged ear cups, you'll be able to wear them comfortably for hours.

If you want to get even more bang-for-your-buck this deal is also available with the slightly cheaper GSP 601 Closed acoustic headset for £129, or with the EPOS H3 headset which you can get for only £89 - £30 more than the free sound card you'll get!

The H3 is a very good headset for the price, featuring the same sound quality and hinged ear cups that you see on the H60PRO. You miss out on a removable microphone, instead the flip-to-mute mic is permanently attached, and the closed back means your ears can get warmer faster. Otherwise, you're still getting an excellent deal with that GSX 300 sound card that can raise your audio to the next level.

If you're more of a wireless headset type of person, then EPOS has some deals for you too in their winter sale, with discounts on some of their wireless models. I covered those discounts a couple of weeks ago so check it out here. We also cover the best headset deals over on the Jelly Deals Twitter, as well as deals on all other gaming accessories and other fun stuff so be sure to drop us a follow.