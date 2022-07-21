Get a Ducky Mecha Mini Keyboard for £117 in the CCL summer sale

CCL Computers is always a good destination to look for new components for a computer, or to get a whole new one built for you. You can also find a selection of great gaming peripherals that you can't easily find on bigger retailers such as Amazon and Currys.

CCL also has its summer sale happening now which runs until the 2nd of August, so you can save extra on those harder-to-find gaming peripherals. We've spotted a nice discount on the Ducky Mecha Mini mechanical keyboard, which is reduced to £117.

This is a decent price for a premium 60 per cent mechanical keyboard, and the lowest price around that we can find for the Mecha Mini. Ducky are well-revered for producing quality pre-built keyboards that come with double-shot PBT seamless keycaps instead of cheap ABS keycaps you'll find on other gaming keyboards.

The Mecha Mini will also stand out on your keyboard thanks to the design on the spacebar, and the fully customisable RGB, without taking up a lot of space due to its 60 percent form factor. Just because it's small doesn't mean it's not sturdy either, as the Mecha Mini has a full aluminium casing and weighs just over 800 grams.

Inside the box you'll get a USB to USB-C cable so you can connect it, the fancy spacebar keycap and 10 extra keycaps that come in red so you can customise the keyboard a little bit. You can choose to customise the Mecha Mini even further by improving on things like its stabilisers or add some sound dampening, but the Mecha Mini still feels and sounds great out of the box.

And there you have it, a nice discount on a premium mechanical keyboard that will improve your desk set-up. If you're interested in building your own mechanical keyboard for cheap, I have recently written an article showing you how to do that over at Digital Foundry.