Here's how to make a custom keyboard for under £150/$150

Building a custom mechanical keyboard can be a tricky, and expensive task, but is very rewarding once you've made something uniquely yours that stands out on your desk and is better to game/work with than a standard keyboard you can buy for around £150/$150.

Thanks to manufacturers like Royal Kludge, Redragon, and Akko, there are some really good keyboards and keyboard parts out there that allow you to create an entry-level custom mechanical keyboard for less than those pre-built gaming keyboards, which will likely be better than them as well.

In this guide we'll highlight some of the best budget mechanical keyboards that you can customise, and go through the easy and inexpensive customisations you can do to them to make your own mechanical keyboard that's perfect for you.

How to remove mechanical keyboard switches and keycaps Once you've got your keyboard, you'll need to remove the keycaps and switches so you can put your own upgrades in. To do this you'll need a keycap puller and a switch puller. The K552 comes with a cheap keycap puller which is fine, but it's best to get your own. You can get a keycap and switch puller with some cleaning brushes for £7/$7 here in the UK, and here in the US. With these, just pull the keycap up off the switch using the wide end of the tool, wiggling from side to side as you do so. For the switches, use the smaller end and get the two teeth in-between the switch and the PCB to push in small tabs on the switch itself. Lean over the top with your arm above the switch and pull up with a good amount of force and the switch should pop out. Now you're ready to add your custom switches and keycaps.