Get £350 off this Asus Tuf gaming laptop with an RTX 3050Ti

The Asus Tuf line is pretty incredible. Providing high-end gaming at a reasonable price, it tends to focus on gaming first, and everything else second. This is how they manage to stay so cheap and at the top of Amazon. If you're looking to get into gaming on the go, they tend to be a great starting point.

Today, we have spotted a great deal offering 29 per cent discount on this Asus Tuf FA507RE gaming laptop, taking £350 off the original price. Equipped with a beefy GeForce RTX 3050Ti, 16GB of DDR5 Ram, and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, this laptop offers incredible performance at a reasonably low entry point. You can get it now for just £849.99

Asus Tuf FA507RE 15.6 inch gaming laptop - £849.99 from Amazon UK (was £1,199.99)

Though listed with a 165Hz monitor, it seems like this may be a mistake from Amazon as it is actually a 144Hz screen. This isn't a huge difference but worth taking into account with your final purchase. Outside of this, the screen is 15.6 inches, coming in at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It's a standard screen with a comfortable size.

Where the laptop really shines is in those specs, getting a solid 60 FPS on mac settings with Elden Ring and above 80 in Forza Horizon 5 with ultra settings. Needless to say, this is an impressive laptop capable of running pretty much anything you throw at it. As is the case with all gaming laptops, you won't have the greatest battery life but keep it plugged in and you'll get a great experience.

