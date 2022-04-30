Genshin Impact Update 2.7 has been indefinitely delayed

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has confirmed update 2.7 has been delayed.

Whilst the studio stopped short of detailing what's caused the delay - "project progress" is all we've been told, although many suspect the strict Chinese quarantine may be affecting development - the upcoming update has been indefinitely postponed.

"Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed," the developer tweeted. "For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements."

"We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible," a further tweet explained. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey."

As yet there's no confirmation of a rescheduled release date, but the team asks for your patience and says to stay tuned for more "detailed information on the date of the new update".

MiHoYo recently opened its first North American office in Montréal. A blog post shared on the company's LinkedIn page gave details about the new office, which it hopes will welcome over 100 employees in the next two years.

It also gives some hints as to miHoYo's next game. "As a hub for research and development, the Canada team will work closely with the global development team and focus on creating a brand-new AAA open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world," the post said.